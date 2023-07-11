CareDx Inc (CDNA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for CDNA is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDNA is $10.00, which is -$0.43 below than the current price. The public float for CDNA is 52.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.17% of that float. The average trading volume of CDNA on July 11, 2023 was 891.28K shares.

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA)’s stock price has plunge by 7.42relation to previous closing price of 9.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 22.85% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CDNA’s Market Performance

CDNA’s stock has risen by 22.85% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.40% and a quarterly rise of 20.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.90% for CareDx Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.62% for CDNA stock, with a simple moving average of -13.87% for the last 200 days.

CDNA Trading at 25.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +35.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDNA rose by +24.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.58. In addition, CareDx Inc saw -8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDNA starting from Seeto Reginald, who sale 2,818 shares at the price of $8.48 back on Jul 03. After this action, Seeto Reginald now owns 498,055 shares of CareDx Inc, valued at $23,901 using the latest closing price.

Seeto Reginald sale 14,268 shares at $8.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that Seeto Reginald is holding 500,873 shares at $125,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.00 for the present operating margin

+64.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareDx Inc stands at -23.81. The total capital return value is set at -16.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.17. Equity return is now at value -18.60, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on CareDx Inc (CDNA), the company’s capital structure generated 9.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.30. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

In summary, CareDx Inc (CDNA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.