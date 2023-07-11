Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.23 in relation to its previous close of 77.94. However, the company has experienced a -4.67% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) is 19.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CP is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) is $119.92, which is $12.78 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 929.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% of that float. On July 11, 2023, CP’s average trading volume was 1.97M shares.

CP’s Market Performance

CP stock saw a decrease of -4.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.22% and a quarterly a decrease of 2.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.92% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.47% for CP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $92 based on the research report published on May 16th of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, as shares surge +1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.99. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 4.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.