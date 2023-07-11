Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BFH is 1.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BFH is $39.00, which is $4.54 above the current price. The public float for BFH is 49.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BFH on July 11, 2023 was 938.24K shares.

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BFH)’s stock price has increased by 5.66 compared to its previous closing price of 31.46. However, the company has seen a 5.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BFH’s Market Performance

Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has experienced a 5.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.62% rise in the past month, and a 23.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for BFH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.34% for BFH’s stock, with a -2.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFH stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BFH by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BFH in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $35 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2023.

BFH Trading at 14.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +8.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFH rose by +5.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.81. In addition, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. saw -11.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFH starting from Turtle Creek Asset Management, who purchase 400 shares at the price of $29.89 back on May 30. After this action, Turtle Creek Asset Management now owns 5,016 shares of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., valued at $11,954 using the latest closing price.

Turtle Creek Asset Management, the 10% Owner of Bread Financial Holdings Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $29.50 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Turtle Creek Asset Management is holding 4,956,281 shares at $442,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bread Financial Holdings Inc. stands at +5.17. The total capital return value is set at 2.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH), the company’s capital structure generated 359.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.22. Total debt to assets is 31.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bread Financial Holdings Inc. (BFH) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.