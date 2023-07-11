Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has seen a 7.61% increase in the past week, with a -0.46% drop in the past month, and a -14.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.35% for BLNK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.85% for BLNK’s stock, with a -37.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.68.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is $16.13, which is $10.47 above the current market price. The public float for BLNK is 41.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 35.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLNK on July 11, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

BLNK) stock’s latest price update

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.61 in relation to its previous close of 6.68. However, the company has experienced a 7.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/16/23 that Blink Charging Gets Big Post Office Contract. Shares Drop.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLNK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BLNK by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BLNK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $11 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

BLNK Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.52%, as shares surge +10.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLNK rose by +7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, Blink Charging Co. saw -39.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLNK starting from FARKAS MICHAEL D, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $5.84 back on Jun 29. After this action, FARKAS MICHAEL D now owns 3,372,616 shares of Blink Charging Co., valued at $350,220 using the latest closing price.

FARKAS MICHAEL D, the Dir. Former Chairman & CEO of Blink Charging Co., sale 50,000 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 28, which means that FARKAS MICHAEL D is holding 3,432,616 shares at $275,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLNK

Equity return is now at value -36.70, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.