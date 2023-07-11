BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCRX is 1.89. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) is $15.05, which is $7.78 above the current market price. The public float for BCRX is 184.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.23% of that float. On July 11, 2023, BCRX’s average trading volume was 2.73M shares.

BCRX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) has increased by 5.59 when compared to last closing price of 6.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that Medicine’s Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Stocks to Play the Latest Innovations.

BCRX’s Market Performance

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has experienced a 4.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.35% drop in the past month, and a -15.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for BCRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.89% for BCRX stock, with a simple moving average of -27.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCRX stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for BCRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCRX in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $14 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

BCRX Trading at -7.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.23%, as shares sank -16.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCRX rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.36. In addition, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -35.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCRX starting from SANDERS MACHELLE, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $7.98 back on Jun 15. After this action, SANDERS MACHELLE now owns 25,611 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $31,920 using the latest closing price.

Hutson Nancy J, the Director of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 12,866 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Hutson Nancy J is holding 81,818 shares at $103,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.81 for the present operating margin

+97.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -91.24. The total capital return value is set at -31.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.21. Equity return is now at value 83.90, with -42.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.