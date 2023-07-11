Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) has decreased by -19.64 when compared to last closing price of 1.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Better Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BTTX is also noteworthy at 1.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTTX is $7.00, which is $6.1 above than the current price. The public float for BTTX is 5.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume of BTTX on July 11, 2023 was 168.97K shares.

BTTX’s Market Performance

BTTX stock saw an increase of -16.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.65% and a quarterly increase of -26.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.63% for Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.51% for BTTX’s stock, with a -26.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.67%, as shares surge +16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9793. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc. saw -18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from Granger Elder, who purchase 600 shares at the price of $0.87 back on May 16. After this action, Granger Elder now owns 1,600 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc., valued at $520 using the latest closing price.

PERRY DAVID P, the of Better Therapeutics Inc., purchase 4,969,697 shares at $0.82 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that PERRY DAVID P is holding 11,797,348 shares at $4,100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Better Therapeutics Inc. (BTTX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.