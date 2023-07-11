Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is 5.70x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SAN is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) is $4.96, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for SAN is 16.27B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On July 11, 2023, SAN’s average trading volume was 3.04M shares.

The stock of Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) has increased by 1.95 when compared to last closing price of 3.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.40% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/10/21 that Andrea Orcel Wins Case Against Santander

SAN’s Market Performance

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has experienced a -2.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.17% rise in the past month, and a -3.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for SAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.07% for SAN stock, with a simple moving average of 12.80% for the last 200 days.

SAN Trading at 6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +6.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN fell by -2.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. saw 24.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 10.70, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 562.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.91. Total debt to assets is 28.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 347.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.