Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BKKT is also noteworthy at 4.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BKKT is $1.68, which is -$0.34 below than the current price. The public float for BKKT is 72.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.24% of that float. The average trading volume of BKKT on July 11, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

BKKT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) has surged by 14.89 when compared to previous closing price of 1.41, but the company has seen a 31.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/24/22 that Occidental Petroleum, Coinbase, fuboTV, Apple: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

BKKT’s Market Performance

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has seen a 31.71% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.55% gain in the past month and a 2.53% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.50% for BKKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.36% for BKKT’s stock, with a -0.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKKT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for BKKT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKKT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $2.50 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2022.

BKKT Trading at 19.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares surge +13.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKKT rose by +31.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3335. In addition, Bakkt Holdings Inc. saw 36.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKKT starting from VPC Impact Acquisition Holding, who sale 54,914 shares at the price of $1.41 back on May 18. After this action, VPC Impact Acquisition Holding now owns 6,044,254 shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc., valued at $77,572 using the latest closing price.

D’Annunzio Marc, the General Counsel & Secretary of Bakkt Holdings Inc., sale 50,237 shares at $1.37 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that D’Annunzio Marc is holding 754,956 shares at $68,754 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-324.96 for the present operating margin

+48.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bakkt Holdings Inc. stands at -1059.44. Equity return is now at value -238.80, with -55.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.54.

Conclusion

In summary, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.