Azul S.A. (AZUL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZUL is $72.44, which is $1.89 above the current price. The public float for AZUL is 111.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZUL on July 11, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

Azul S.A. (NYSE: AZUL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 12.17. However, the company has seen a -11.14% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZUL’s Market Performance

Azul S.A. (AZUL) has experienced a -11.14% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.33% drop in the past month, and a 85.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.39% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.41% for AZUL’s stock, with a 50.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $14 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 15.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.68. In addition, Azul S.A. saw 94.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.62 for the present operating margin

+10.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -4.53. The total capital return value is set at 10.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.77. Equity return is now at value 19.20, with -20.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. (AZUL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.