Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) has gone down by -4.99% for the week, with a 9.59% rise in the past month and a 167.25% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.14% for AUGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.00% for AUGX’s stock, with a 112.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AUGX is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AUGX is $6.38, which is $1.81 above the current price. The public float for AUGX is 30.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AUGX on July 11, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

AUGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Augmedix Inc. (NASDAQ: AUGX) has decreased by -7.68 when compared to last closing price of 4.95.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUGX Trading at 13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares surge +12.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUGX fell by -4.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, Augmedix Inc. saw 192.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUGX starting from Traylor Margie L., who purchase 26,530 shares at the price of $4.51 back on Jun 14. After this action, Traylor Margie L. now owns 47,331 shares of Augmedix Inc., valued at $119,649 using the latest closing price.

Ginocchio Paul, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of Augmedix Inc., purchase 18,000 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Ginocchio Paul is holding 118,000 shares at $21,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.32 for the present operating margin

+45.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Augmedix Inc. stands at -79.04.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Augmedix Inc. (AUGX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.