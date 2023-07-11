Atento S.A. (ATTO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO)’s stock price has dropped by -7.43 in relation to previous closing price of 0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -50.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atento S.A. (ATTO) by analysts is $4.00, which is $14.5 above the current market price. The public float for ATTO is 13.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of ATTO was 1.03M shares.

ATTO’s Market Performance

ATTO stock saw a decrease of -50.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -78.27% and a quarterly a decrease of -72.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.00% for Atento S.A. (ATTO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.96% for ATTO’s stock, with a -84.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATTO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ATTO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATTO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $30 based on the research report published on September 21st of the previous year 2021.

ATTO Trading at -63.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.59%, as shares sank -70.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATTO fell by -50.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0755. In addition, Atento S.A. saw -88.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ATTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+7.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atento S.A. stands at -6.41. The total capital return value is set at 0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.29. Equity return is now at value 157.30, with -14.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.09 and the total asset turnover is 1.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atento S.A. (ATTO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.