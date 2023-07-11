Assessing the Risk and Potential of Payoneer Global Inc.’s (PAYO) Stock

The stock of Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) has seen a 0.92% increase in the past week, with a 9.96% gain in the past month, and a -17.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.36% for PAYO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.39% for PAYO stock, with a simple moving average of -14.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for PAYO is at 1.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PAYO is $8.28, which is $3.53 above the current market price. The public float for PAYO is 296.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.05% of that float. The average trading volume for PAYO on July 11, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

PAYO) stock’s latest price update

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO)’s stock price has increased by 1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 4.83. However, the company has seen a 0.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYO stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for PAYO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYO in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $7 based on the research report published on July 11th of the current year 2023.

PAYO Trading at 4.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYO rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.73. In addition, Payoneer Global Inc. saw -10.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYO starting from Perry Itai, who sale 4,273 shares at the price of $4.47 back on May 17. After this action, Perry Itai now owns 170,322 shares of Payoneer Global Inc., valued at $19,096 using the latest closing price.

Galit Scott H., the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Payoneer Global Inc., sale 12,857 shares at $5.70 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Galit Scott H. is holding 1,390,450 shares at $73,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.83 for the present operating margin

+79.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Payoneer Global Inc. stands at -1.91. The total capital return value is set at -3.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.23. Equity return is now at value -4.40, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.38. Total debt to assets is 0.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.