Assessing the Risk and Potential of Immunome Inc.’s (IMNM) Stock

In the past week, IMNM stock has gone up by 3.67%, with a monthly gain of 64.66% and a quarterly surge of 57.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.82%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.49% for Immunome Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.47% for IMNM’s stock, with a 68.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IMNM is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Immunome Inc. (IMNM) is $8.00, which is -$0.2 below the current market price. The public float for IMNM is 9.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On July 11, 2023, IMNM’s average trading volume was 245.67K shares.

IMNM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) has dropped by -8.58 compared to previous close of 8.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMNM stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for IMNM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IMNM in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $35 based on the research report published on October 29th of the previous year 2021.

IMNM Trading at 41.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.82%, as shares surge +69.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMNM rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Immunome Inc. saw 271.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IMNM

The total capital return value is set at -113.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -113.81. Equity return is now at value -143.70, with -85.10 for asset returns.

Based on Immunome Inc. (IMNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.09.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Immunome Inc. (IMNM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.