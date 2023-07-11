Assessing the Risk and Potential of General Mills Inc.’s (GIS) Stock

The stock of General Mills Inc. (GIS) has seen a -2.49% decrease in the past week, with a -8.23% drop in the past month, and a -13.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.40% for GIS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.07% for GIS stock, with a simple moving average of -8.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Right Now?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GIS is at 0.22. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The public float for GIS is 584.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.98% of that float. The average trading volume for GIS on July 11, 2023 was 3.32M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 75.17. However, the company has seen a -2.49% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/28/23 that General Mills’ Sales Fall Short of Forecasts Despite Higher Prices

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $95 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

GIS Trading at -11.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.24%, as shares sank -9.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS fell by -2.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.23. In addition, General Mills Inc. saw -10.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.75 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills Inc. stands at +12.91. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Mills Inc. (GIS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.