Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II’s (APGB) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, APGB stock has gone down by -0.24%, with a monthly gain of 0.83% and a quarterly surge of 0.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.17% for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for APGB’s stock, with a 2.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) Right Now?

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for APGB is at 0.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APGB is 17.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for APGB on July 11, 2023 was 609.74K shares.

APGB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE: APGB) has plunged by -0.24 when compared to previous closing price of 10.35, but the company has seen a -0.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

APGB Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.33%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APGB fell by -0.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.29. In addition, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II saw 3.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APGB

Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 3.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.