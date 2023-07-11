Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ANIX is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ANIX is $10.50, which is $7.48 above the current market price. The public float for ANIX is 29.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for ANIX on July 11, 2023 was 97.56K shares.

The stock of Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) has increased by 1.00 when compared to last closing price of 2.99.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX’s stock has fallen by -3.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.71% and a quarterly drop of -36.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.96% for Anixa Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.07% for ANIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -30.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ANIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2022.

ANIX Trading at -12.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX fell by -3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.20. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc. saw -28.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

The total capital return value is set at -43.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.91. Equity return is now at value -37.60, with -36.40 for asset returns.

Based on Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.76. Total debt to assets is 0.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 297.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Anixa Biosciences Inc. (ANIX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.