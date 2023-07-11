Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TransAlta Corporation (TAC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) is above average at 28.96x. The 36-month beta value for TAC is also noteworthy at 1.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TAC is $12.15, which is $3.08 above than the current price. The public float for TAC is 26.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.44% of that float. The average trading volume of TAC on July 11, 2023 was 295.97K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TransAlta Corporation (NYSE: TAC) has increased by 0.98 when compared to last closing price of 9.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TAC’s Market Performance

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) has experienced a -1.48% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.44% drop in the past month, and a 5.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for TAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.89% for TAC’s stock, with a 2.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TAC Trading at -2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAC fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.45. In addition, TransAlta Corporation saw 3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.47 for the present operating margin

+30.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for TransAlta Corporation stands at +1.75. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.99. Equity return is now at value 24.30, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on TransAlta Corporation (TAC), the company’s capital structure generated 397.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 41.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,508.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In summary, TransAlta Corporation (TAC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.