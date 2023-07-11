Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Taoping Inc. (TAOP)

The 36-month beta value for TAOP is also noteworthy at 0.60.

The public float for TAOP is 10.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. The average trading volume of TAOP on July 11, 2023 was 60.94K shares.

TAOP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ: TAOP) has jumped by 19.32 compared to previous close of 0.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TAOP’s Market Performance

TAOP’s stock has fallen by -3.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.51% and a quarterly drop of -3.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.51% for Taoping Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.06% for TAOP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.68% for the last 200 days.

TAOP Trading at -5.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAOP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.00%, as shares sank -6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAOP fell by -3.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6615. In addition, Taoping Inc. saw -3.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TAOP

Equity return is now at value -48.50, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Taoping Inc. (TAOP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.