Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT)

The 36-month beta value for PPBT is also noteworthy at 1.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PPBT is $9.00, which is $7.61 above than the current price. The public float for PPBT is 19.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.45% of that float. The average trading volume of PPBT on July 11, 2023 was 32.29K shares.

The stock price of Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) has dropped by -6.71 compared to previous close of 1.49.

PPBT’s Market Performance

PPBT’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.20% and a quarterly drop of -29.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for Purple Biotech Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.02% for PPBT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.10% for the last 200 days.

PPBT Trading at -18.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, as shares sank -13.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPBT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4845. In addition, Purple Biotech Ltd. saw 0.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PPBT

The total capital return value is set at -40.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -33.80 for asset returns.

Based on Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.09. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

In summary, Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.