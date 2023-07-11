Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE)

The 36-month beta value for VINE is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VINE is 6.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. The average trading volume of VINE on July 11, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

VINE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX: VINE) has decreased by -6.47 when compared to last closing price of 0.40.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 66.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VINE’s Market Performance

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has experienced a 66.37% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.17% drop in the past month, and a -6.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.46% for VINE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.22% for VINE’s stock, with a -62.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VINE Trading at -15.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VINE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.80%, as shares sank -20.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VINE rose by +66.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3595. In addition, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. saw -61.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VINE starting from CSS LLC/IL, who sale 140,000 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Jul 03. After this action, CSS LLC/IL now owns 878,093 shares of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., valued at $102,774 using the latest closing price.

CSS LLC/IL, the 10% Owner of Fresh Vine Wine Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that CSS LLC/IL is holding 1,018,093 shares at $1,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VINE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-532.65 for the present operating margin

+10.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stands at -531.56. Equity return is now at value -167.70, with -130.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In summary, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.