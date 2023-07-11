Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FRZA is 3.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume of FRZA on July 11, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

FRZA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) has dropped by -7.33 compared to previous close of 1.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRZA’s Market Performance

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has seen a -5.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -55.73% decline in the past month and a 25.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.37% for FRZA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.22% for FRZA’s stock, with a -8.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FRZA Trading at -6.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -58.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRZA fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4845. In addition, Forza X1 Inc. saw 8.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRZA starting from Schuyler Kevin, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Dec 22. After this action, Schuyler Kevin now owns 9,332 shares of Forza X1 Inc., valued at $5,710 using the latest closing price.

Schuyler Kevin, the Director of Forza X1 Inc., purchase 4,332 shares at $1.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 20, which means that Schuyler Kevin is holding 4,332 shares at $5,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRZA

Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -48.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.32.

Conclusion

In summary, Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.