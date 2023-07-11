Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

The 36-month beta value for CURO is also noteworthy at 2.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CURO is $4.00, which is $1.63 above than the current price. The public float for CURO is 21.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.38% of that float. The average trading volume of CURO on July 11, 2023 was 231.64K shares.

CURO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE: CURO) has increased by 20.57 when compared to last closing price of 1.41.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CURO’s Market Performance

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) has experienced a 25.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.57% drop in the past month, and a 6.92% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.85% for CURO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.90% for CURO’s stock, with a -41.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CURO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CURO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

CURO Trading at 16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.71%, as shares surge +3.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURO rose by +25.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5780. In addition, CURO Group Holdings Corp. saw -52.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURO starting from Clark Douglas D, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.39 back on Jul 03. After this action, Clark Douglas D now owns 768,557 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp., valued at $27,844 using the latest closing price.

Faulkner Chadwick Heath, the Director of CURO Group Holdings Corp., purchase 20,000 shares at $1.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Faulkner Chadwick Heath is holding 2,157,386 shares at $37,362 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+90.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for CURO Group Holdings Corp. stands at -18.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

In summary, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.