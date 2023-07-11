Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of authID Inc. (AUID)

The 36-month beta value for AUID is also noteworthy at 2.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for AUID is 2.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. The average trading volume of AUID on July 11, 2023 was 9.35K shares.

authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID)’s stock price has dropped by -14.29 in relation to previous closing price of 7.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -9.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AUID’s Market Performance

AUID’s stock has fallen by -9.69% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.61% and a quarterly rise of 117.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.27% for authID Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.75% for AUID’s stock, with a -3.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AUID Trading at 32.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.31%, as shares surge +6.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +91.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUID fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.1000. In addition, authID Inc. saw 38.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUID starting from Garchik Stephen Jeffrey, who purchase 3,120,633 shares at the price of $0.46 back on May 26. After this action, Garchik Stephen Jeffrey now owns 7,400,192 shares of authID Inc., valued at $1,429,250 using the latest closing price.

Garchik Stephen Jeffrey, the 10% Owner of authID Inc., purchase 1,091,703 shares at $0.46 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Garchik Stephen Jeffrey is holding 1,181,009 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4013.65 for the present operating margin

-42.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for authID Inc. stands at -4488.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In summary, authID Inc. (AUID) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.