Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

The 36-month beta value for ARDX is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARDX is $7.08, which is $3.56 above than the current price. The public float for ARDX is 184.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.95% of that float. The average trading volume of ARDX on July 11, 2023 was 5.61M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) has jumped by 4.14 compared to previous close of 3.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARDX’s Market Performance

ARDX’s stock has risen by 3.83% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.38% and a quarterly drop of -20.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.29% for Ardelyx Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.44% for ARDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $6 based on the research report published on March 03rd of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at -8.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +3.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +164.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, Ardelyx Inc. saw 23.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Williams Laura A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $3.35 back on Jun 27. After this action, Williams Laura A now owns 294,430 shares of Ardelyx Inc., valued at $83,632 using the latest closing price.

Blanks Robert, the of Ardelyx Inc., sale 33,333 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Blanks Robert is holding 266,134 shares at $121,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc. stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -76.70, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.