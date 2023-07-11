Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) is above average at 14.78x. The 36-month beta value for ARCO is also noteworthy at 1.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARCO is $11.51, which is $0.75 above than the current price. The public float for ARCO is 122.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on July 11, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) has jumped by 2.57 compared to previous close of 10.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO’s stock has risen by 4.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.36% and a quarterly rise of 51.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.19% for ARCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2022.

ARCO Trading at 19.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.09% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.77. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. saw 28.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.30 for the present operating margin

+13.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stands at +3.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.09. Equity return is now at value 54.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), the company’s capital structure generated 491.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.09. Total debt to assets is 59.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 456.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.68 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.