An In-Depth Look at Ucommune International Ltd’s (UK) Stock Performance

The stock of Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has seen a -2.62% decrease in the past week, with a -14.79% drop in the past month, and a -44.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.47% for UK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.34% for UK’s stock, with a -62.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UK is 0.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UK is 3.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. On July 11, 2023, UK’s average trading volume was 496.32K shares.

UK) stock’s latest price update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK)’s stock price has plunge by 0.83relation to previous closing price of 0.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.62% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UK Trading at -23.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.31%, as shares sank -19.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UK fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5926. In addition, Ucommune International Ltd saw -64.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.68 for the present operating margin

-11.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ucommune International Ltd stands at -44.14. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -15.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ucommune International Ltd (UK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.