An In-Depth Look at PropertyGuru Group Limited’s (PGRU) Stock Performance

In the past week, PGRU stock has gone down by -10.59%, with a monthly decline of -10.79% and a quarterly plunge of -20.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.89% for PropertyGuru Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.52% for PGRU’s stock, with a -14.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PGRU is also noteworthy at 0.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PGRU is $9.95, which is $3.23 above than the current price. The public float for PGRU is 97.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.11% of that float. The average trading volume of PGRU on July 11, 2023 was 7.06K shares.

PGRU) stock’s latest price update

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE: PGRU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.89 compared to its previous closing price of 4.45. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGRU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PGRU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGRU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the previous year 2022.

PGRU Trading at -11.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares sank -10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRU fell by -10.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.46. In addition, PropertyGuru Group Limited saw -7.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.77 for the present operating margin

+2.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for PropertyGuru Group Limited stands at -95.07. The total capital return value is set at -27.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.78. Equity return is now at value -3.00, with -2.50 for asset returns.

Based on PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU), the company’s capital structure generated 1.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.92. Total debt to assets is 2.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.29.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.

Conclusion

In summary, PropertyGuru Group Limited (PGRU) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.