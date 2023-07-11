AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is above average at 36.21x. The 36-month beta value for HKD is also noteworthy at 2.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HKD is 23.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.54% of that float. The average trading volume of HKD on July 11, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD)’s stock price has plunge by 6.17relation to previous closing price of 6.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 6.67% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HKD’s Market Performance

HKD’s stock has risen by 6.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.52% and a quarterly rise of 2.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.86% for AMTD Digital Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.73% for HKD stock, with a simple moving average of -53.44% for the last 200 days.

HKD Trading at 4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares surge +4.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HKD rose by +6.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.52. In addition, AMTD Digital Inc. saw -31.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AMTD Digital Inc. stands at +108.79. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.79.

Conclusion

In summary, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.