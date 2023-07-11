Amphenol Corporation (APH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH)’s stock price has increased by 1.51 compared to its previous closing price of 83.62. However, the company has seen a -0.08% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is 27.45x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APH is 1.25. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amphenol Corporation (APH) is $85.58, which is -$1.85 below the current market price. The public float for APH is 591.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On July 11, 2023, APH’s average trading volume was 2.87M shares.

APH’s Market Performance

APH’s stock has seen a -0.08% decrease for the week, with a 7.77% rise in the past month and a 9.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.42% for Amphenol Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.83% for APH’s stock, with a 9.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $77 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2023.

APH Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH fell by -0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.05. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw 11.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from Gavelle Jean-Luc, who sale 184,100 shares at the price of $74.67 back on May 12. After this action, Gavelle Jean-Luc now owns 0 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $13,746,857 using the latest closing price.

Gavelle Jean-Luc, the President, ISS Division of Amphenol Corporation, sale 129,800 shares at $81.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Gavelle Jean-Luc is holding 0 shares at $10,596,236 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.49. Equity return is now at value 28.00, with 12.60 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corporation (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amphenol Corporation (APH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.