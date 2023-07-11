AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) has decreased by -1.90 when compared to last closing price of 10.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.86% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 2 hours ago that Sam Altman-Backed Nuclear Startup Is Going Public Through Altman’s SPAC

Is It Worth Investing in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) Right Now?

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ALCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for ALCC is 48.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALCC on July 11, 2023 was 379.53K shares.

ALCC’s Market Performance

The stock of AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) has seen a -0.86% decrease in the past week, with a -2.09% drop in the past month, and a 1.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.87% for ALCC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for ALCC’s stock, with a 2.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALCC Trading at -1.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.00%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALCC fell by -0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, AltC Acquisition Corp. saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALCC

Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, AltC Acquisition Corp. (ALCC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.