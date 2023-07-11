Akumin Inc. (AKU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU)’s stock price has increased by 4.29 compared to its previous closing price of 0.16. However, the company has seen a -8.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.44.

The average price predicted for Akumin Inc. (AKU) by analysts is $1.60, which is $2.13 above the current market price. The public float for AKU is 57.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AKU was 500.65K shares.

AKU’s Market Performance

The stock of Akumin Inc. (AKU) has seen a -8.70% decrease in the past week, with a -55.29% drop in the past month, and a -69.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.59% for AKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.75% for AKU’s stock, with a -82.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AKU Trading at -54.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.00%, as shares sank -53.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKU fell by -8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2323. In addition, Akumin Inc. saw -76.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AKU

Equity return is now at value 693.60, with -9.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akumin Inc. (AKU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.