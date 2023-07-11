Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, AFL stock has gone down by -0.33%, with a monthly gain of 1.71% and a quarterly surge of 7.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Aflac Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.09% for AFL’s stock, with a 3.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Aflac Incorporated (AFL) by analysts is $71.57, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for AFL is 563.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.07% of that float. On July 11, 2023, the average trading volume of AFL was 2.32M shares.

AFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has dropped by -0.67 compared to previous close of 70.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $77 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 2.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +1.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.89. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw -3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, who sale 500 shares at the price of $69.60 back on Jul 03. After this action, MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L now owns 27,085 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $34,800 using the latest closing price.

MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L, the Director of Aflac Incorporated, sale 13,471 shares at $67.27 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that MOSKOWITZ JOSEPH L is holding 27,570 shares at $906,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.