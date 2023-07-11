Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has gone up by 30.72% for the week, with a -1.57% drop in the past month and a -28.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.77% for ADN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.20% for ADN’s stock, with a -51.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADN is -0.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) is $4.00, which is $8.58 above the current market price. The public float for ADN is 37.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.85% of that float. On July 11, 2023, ADN’s average trading volume was 576.17K shares.

ADN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) has increased by 22.15 when compared to last closing price of 0.63.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 30.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ADN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $20 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

ADN Trading at 2.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.56%, as shares surge +4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADN rose by +30.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6418. In addition, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. saw -57.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-642.27 for the present operating margin

-63.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -948.54. Equity return is now at value -95.40, with -75.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.