Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS)’s stock price has gone rise by 19.96 in comparison to its previous close of 4.96, however, the company has experienced a 19.96% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ABOS is -1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) is $15.40, which is $8.62 above the current market price. The public float for ABOS is 34.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% of that float. On July 11, 2023, ABOS’s average trading volume was 192.75K shares.

ABOS’s Market Performance

ABOS stock saw an increase of 19.96% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.18% and a quarterly increase of 55.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.45% for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.95% for ABOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $13 based on the research report published on May 18th of the current year 2023.

ABOS Trading at 15.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS rose by +14.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

Equity return is now at value -23.40, with -22.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.