908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) is $17.00, which is $9.44 above the current market price. The public float for MASS is 29.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MASS on July 11, 2023 was 219.30K shares.

MASS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) has increased by 10.04 when compared to last closing price of 6.87.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MASS’s Market Performance

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) has seen a 10.20% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -19.57% decline in the past month and a -10.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.99% for MASS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.51% for MASS’s stock, with a -23.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MASS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for MASS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MASS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $14 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

MASS Trading at -4.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares sank -17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASS rose by +10.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.67. In addition, 908 Devices Inc. saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASS starting from Brown Christopher D., who sale 4,470 shares at the price of $10.03 back on Jun 07. After this action, Brown Christopher D. now owns 897,905 shares of 908 Devices Inc., valued at $44,834 using the latest closing price.

Knopp Kevin J., the President and CEO of 908 Devices Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Knopp Kevin J. is holding 367,848 shares at $607,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-75.18 for the present operating margin

+52.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for 908 Devices Inc. stands at -71.64. The total capital return value is set at -15.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -15.16. Equity return is now at value -19.10, with -15.30 for asset returns.

Based on 908 Devices Inc. (MASS), the company’s capital structure generated 10.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.28. Total debt to assets is 8.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 908 Devices Inc. (MASS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.