3M Company (MMM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) is above average at 10.07x. The 36-month beta value for MMM is also noteworthy at 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MMM is $106.87, which is $16.05 above than the current price. The public float for MMM is 543.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of MMM on July 11, 2023 was 3.67M shares.

3M Company (NYSE: MMM)’s stock price has plunge by -0.10relation to previous closing price of 97.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.90% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/23/23 that Today’s Stock Movers: CarMax, Virgin Galactic, and More

MMM’s Market Performance

MMM’s stock has fallen by -2.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.77% and a quarterly drop of -4.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.14% for 3M Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.28% for MMM stock, with a simple moving average of -13.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for MMM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $126 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2022.

MMM Trading at -3.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMM fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.31. In addition, 3M Company saw -18.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMM starting from Ashish Khandpur K, who sale 9,432 shares at the price of $99.27 back on May 18. After this action, Ashish Khandpur K now owns 20,943 shares of 3M Company, valued at $936,306 using the latest closing price.

Hammes Eric D., the EVP & Chief Count Gov Svc Off of 3M Company, sale 6,487 shares at $105.33 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that Hammes Eric D. is holding 10,430 shares at $683,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.90 for the present operating margin

+43.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for 3M Company stands at +16.88. The total capital return value is set at 12.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.89. Equity return is now at value 37.70, with 11.80 for asset returns.

Based on 3M Company (MMM), the company’s capital structure generated 114.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.39. Total debt to assets is 36.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 99.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In summary, 3M Company (MMM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.