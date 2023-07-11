36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for KRKR is at 0.76. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KRKR is $38.23, which is $0.73 above the current market price. The public float for KRKR is 29.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume for KRKR on July 11, 2023 was 35.68K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KRKR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) has jumped by 12.71 compared to previous close of 0.90. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KRKR’s Market Performance

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) has seen a 17.25% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.13% gain in the past month and a -1.92% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.35% for KRKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.58% for KRKR’s stock, with a -2.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KRKR Trading at 5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.44%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRKR rose by +17.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9090. In addition, 36Kr Holdings Inc. saw -1.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KRKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.81 for the present operating margin

+57.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for 36Kr Holdings Inc. stands at +6.80. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.