22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has gone down by -59.93% for the week, with a -75.98% drop in the past month and a -78.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.40% for XXII. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -62.72% for XXII’s stock, with a -82.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.71.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for XXII is 219.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XXII on July 11, 2023 was 217.16K shares.

XXII) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 22nd Century Group Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) has dropped by -14.18 compared to previous close of 2.68. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -59.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XXII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XXII stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for XXII by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XXII in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $5 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

XXII Trading at -72.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XXII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.95%, as shares sank -74.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -78.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XXII fell by -59.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.83. In addition, 22nd Century Group Inc. saw -83.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XXII starting from ZERCHER MICHAEL, who sale 370,789 shares at the price of $1.35 back on Aug 31. After this action, ZERCHER MICHAEL now owns 904,938 shares of 22nd Century Group Inc., valued at $500,565 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XXII

Equity return is now at value -69.40, with -55.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.