Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14,100.00x. and a 36-month beta value of -0.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 26 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) by analysts is $82.88, which is $17.27 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 214.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.19% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of ZM was 4.26M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.90 compared to its previous closing price of 65.67. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 06/05/23 that FaceTime Is Finally Coming to TVs

ZM’s Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has experienced a -2.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.36% drop in the past month, and a -7.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for ZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.34% for ZM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $85 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at 0.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -0.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.83. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Crehan Shane, who sale 2,863 shares at the price of $64.74 back on Jul 07. After this action, Crehan Shane now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $185,351 using the latest closing price.

Subotovsky Santiago, the Director of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 2,067 shares at $67.80 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Subotovsky Santiago is holding 172,095 shares at $140,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.