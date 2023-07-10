XP Inc. (XP) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) is 18.51x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XP is 1.63.

The public float for XP is 420.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.48% of that float. On July 10, 2023, XP’s average trading volume was 6.61M shares.

XP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) has increased by 4.00 when compared to last closing price of 22.74. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

XP’s Market Performance

XP Inc. (XP) has experienced a 2.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 22.29% rise in the past month, and a 115.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.88% for XP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.67% for XP stock, with a simple moving average of 43.45% for the last 200 days.

XP Trading at 26.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +75.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XP rose by +2.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.57. In addition, XP Inc. saw 54.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XP

Equity return is now at value 20.80, with 1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of XP Inc. (XP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.