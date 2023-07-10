Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VNO is 1.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VNO is $15.73, which is -$2.9 below the current price. The public float for VNO is 176.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VNO on July 10, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

The stock price of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) has surged by 4.28 when compared to previous closing price of 17.74, but the company has seen a 7.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Big Manhattan Landlord’s Joint Venture Defaults on $450M Loan. What It Means.

VNO’s Market Performance

VNO’s stock has risen by 7.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.24% and a quarterly rise of 20.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.45% for Vornado Realty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.54% for VNO’s stock, with a -5.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

VNO Trading at 25.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO rose by +7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.44. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw -11.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $11.20 back on May 26. After this action, WIGHT RUSSELL B JR now owns 9,673 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $22,400 using the latest closing price.

WIGHT RUSSELL B JR, the Director of Vornado Realty Trust, purchase 5,341 shares at $11.30 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that WIGHT RUSSELL B JR is holding 12,000 shares at $60,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.70 for the present operating margin

+23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vornado Realty Trust stands at -22.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.40.

Based on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO), the company’s capital structure generated 156.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.07. Total debt to assets is 55.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 188.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.