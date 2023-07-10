Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) by analysts is $41.70, which is $7.58 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of VZ was 19.62M shares.

VZ) stock’s latest price update

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.31 in relation to its previous close of 37.13. However, the company has experienced a -2.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VZ’s Market Performance

VZ’s stock has fallen by -2.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.46% and a quarterly drop of -10.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.14% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.32% for Verizon Communications Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.89% for VZ’s stock, with a -5.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $41 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

VZ Trading at -1.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.14%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.25. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc. saw -8.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Russo Joseph J., who sale 7,585 shares at the price of $36.30 back on May 23. After this action, Russo Joseph J. now owns 8,582 shares of Verizon Communications Inc., valued at $275,336 using the latest closing price.

Silliman Craig L., the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of Verizon Communications Inc., sale 3,340 shares at $39.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Silliman Craig L. is holding 73,015 shares at $130,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc. stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 24.20, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.