Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) has jumped by 12.93 compared to previous close of 1.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -20.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.70. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UNCY is 8.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNCY on July 10, 2023 was 236.16K shares.

UNCY’s Market Performance

UNCY’s stock has seen a -20.61% decrease for the week, with a -16.56% drop in the past month and a -38.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.98% for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.25% for UNCY’s stock, with a 24.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UNCY Trading at -9.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.10%, as shares sank -13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNCY fell by -20.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5000. In addition, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. saw 142.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1898.21 for the present operating margin

+99.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1898.84.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. (UNCY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.