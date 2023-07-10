Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) Stock

In the past week, BRFS stock has gone up by 13.19%, with a monthly gain of 15.08% and a quarterly surge of 64.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.63% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.39% for BRFS stock, with a simple moving average of 19.44% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BRF S.A. (BRFS) by analysts is $1.98, which is -$0.51 below the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 1.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.15% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of BRFS was 4.79M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS)’s stock price has plunge by 7.85relation to previous closing price of 1.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.19% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BRFS Trading at 24.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +13.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS rose by +13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.91. In addition, BRF S.A. saw 30.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Equity return is now at value -23.00, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BRF S.A. (BRFS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.