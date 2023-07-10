Understanding the 6.34% Volatility Levels of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation’s (HYMC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has gone up by 10.40% for the week, with a -6.00% drop in the past month and a -30.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.34% for HYMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.54% for HYMC stock, with a simple moving average of -35.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HYMC is also noteworthy at 1.90. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HYMC is $13.00, The public float for HYMC is 156.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.97% of that float. The average trading volume of HYMC on July 10, 2023 was 2.85M shares.

HYMC) stock’s latest price update

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC)’s stock price has increased by 5.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a 10.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/22 that A New Meme-Stock Frenzy Led AMC to Gold Mine Stake

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -1.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC rose by +11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3146. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -38.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from GARRETT DIANE R, who sale 67,629 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Jun 05. After this action, GARRETT DIANE R now owns 2,125,447 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $23,129 using the latest closing price.

RIDEOUT STANTON K, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 45,621 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that RIDEOUT STANTON K is holding 1,099,177 shares at $15,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-160.97 for the present operating margin

-62.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation stands at -183.06. Equity return is now at value -75.60, with -20.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.66.

Conclusion

In summary, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.