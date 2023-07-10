Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) has gone up by 18.52% for the week, with a 22.72% rise in the past month and a 42.22% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.86% for TPHS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.57% for TPHS’s stock, with a -3.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX: TPHS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TPHS is 0.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TPHS is 31.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. On July 10, 2023, TPHS’s average trading volume was 62.13K shares.

TPHS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (AMEX: TPHS) has increased by 23.08 when compared to last closing price of 0.52.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 18.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TPHS Trading at 31.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.58%, as shares surge +23.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPHS rose by +18.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5412. In addition, Trinity Place Holdings Inc. saw -13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPHS starting from Messinger, Matthew, who purchase 404 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Apr 14. After this action, Messinger, Matthew now owns 2,049,658 shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc., valued at $160 using the latest closing price.

Messinger, Matthew, the President and CEO of Trinity Place Holdings Inc., purchase 404 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Messinger, Matthew is holding 2,049,254 shares at $162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.55 for the present operating margin

-4.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. stands at -48.13. Equity return is now at value -65.90, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (TPHS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.