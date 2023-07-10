Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.03. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Treasure Global Inc. (NASDAQ: TGL) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TGL is 9.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume for TGL on July 10, 2023 was 175.00K shares.

TGL’s Market Performance

TGL’s stock has seen a -13.80% decrease for the week, with a -33.02% drop in the past month and a -43.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.16% for Treasure Global Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.61% for TGL’s stock, with a -44.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TGL Trading at -32.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.34%, as shares sank -33.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGL fell by -13.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -57.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2276. In addition, Treasure Global Inc. saw -45.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGL starting from HOO VOON HIM, who sale 1,702,899 shares at the price of $0.61 back on Jan 03. After this action, HOO VOON HIM now owns 0 shares of Treasure Global Inc., valued at $1,046,431 using the latest closing price.

HOO VOON HIM, the Director of Treasure Global Inc., purchase 202,899 shares at $4.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that HOO VOON HIM is holding 1,702,899 shares at $811,596 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.77 for the present operating margin

+0.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Treasure Global Inc. stands at -14.74.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1,027.11 and the total asset turnover is 24.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.