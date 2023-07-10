Trading Update: Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Stock Endures 15.67% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has gone up by 37.57% for the week, with a 30.39% rise in the past month and a -26.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 15.67% for BJDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 29.80% for BJDX stock, with a simple moving average of -44.97% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for BJDX is 11.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.62% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of BJDX was 588.08K shares.

BJDX) stock’s latest price update

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 32.08 in relation to its previous close of 0.22. However, the company has experienced a 37.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BJDX Trading at 12.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BJDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.77%, as shares surge +34.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BJDX rose by +37.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2232. In addition, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. saw -25.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BJDX starting from Fisher Kenneth R, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $1.03 back on Aug 26. After this action, Fisher Kenneth R now owns 40,000 shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc., valued at $20,600 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BJDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3741.48 for the present operating margin

-41.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. stands at -3733.11. Equity return is now at value -76.80, with -67.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.