The Western Union Company (WU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.88. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Western Union Company (WU) by analysts is $12.25, which is $0.67 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 370.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.59% of that float. On July 10, 2023, the average trading volume of WU was 5.65M shares.

WU) stock’s latest price update

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU)’s stock price has plunge by 1.94relation to previous closing price of 11.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

WU’s Market Performance

The Western Union Company (WU) has experienced a -0.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.45% drop in the past month, and a 6.16% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.07% for WU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for WU’s stock, with a -10.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WU Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -5.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, The Western Union Company saw -16.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WU starting from JOERRES JEFFREY A, who purchase 7,745 shares at the price of $12.84 back on Nov 07. After this action, JOERRES JEFFREY A now owns 167,337 shares of The Western Union Company, valued at $99,463 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 153.30, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on The Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Western Union Company (WU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.