The Real Good Food Company Inc. (RGF) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RGF is 0.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RGF is $10.00, which is $5.1 above the current price. The public float for RGF is 6.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RGF on July 10, 2023 was 14.29K shares.

RGF) stock’s latest price update

The Real Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ: RGF)’s stock price has soared by 34.25 in relation to previous closing price of 3.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RGF’s Market Performance

The Real Good Food Company Inc. (RGF) has experienced a 27.27% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 42.03% rise in the past month, and a 29.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.53% for RGF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.84% for RGF’s stock, with a -7.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGF Trading at 36.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.11%, as shares surge +40.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGF rose by +27.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.50. In addition, The Real Good Food Company Inc. saw -26.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGF starting from AWM Investment Company, Inc., who sale 45,229 shares at the price of $3.51 back on Jun 27. After this action, AWM Investment Company, Inc. now owns 702,145 shares of The Real Good Food Company Inc., valued at $158,908 using the latest closing price.

AWM Investment Company, Inc., the 10% Owner of The Real Good Food Company Inc., sale 2,557 shares at $3.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 26, which means that AWM Investment Company, Inc. is holding 747,374 shares at $9,052 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.11 for the present operating margin

+9.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Real Good Food Company Inc. stands at -7.76. Equity return is now at value -34.60, with -9.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Real Good Food Company Inc. (RGF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.